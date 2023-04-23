Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 23, 2023, 11:00 am 3 min read

Ethereum has fallen 11.28% from last week

Bitcoin has surged 0.93% in the past 24 hours to trade at $27,587.81. It is 9.04% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 0.11% from yesterday to trade at $1,862.66. It has fallen 11.28% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $534.19 billion and $224.48 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $330.98, a 2.30% increase from yesterday and 0.72% lower than last week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, increasing by 3.86% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 9.72% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.58%) and $0.088 (up 1.64%), respectively.

Solana's price has decreased by 10.16% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.92 (up 2.39%), $6.4979 (up 0.35%), $0.000011 (up 1.55%), and $1.02 (up 0.04%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 10.16% while Polka Dot has declined by 5.25%. Shiba Inu is down 8.89% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 12.05%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are WOO Network, Quant, Render Token, Terra Classic, and XRP. They are trading at $0.22 (up 9.78%), $114.23 (up 5.83%), $1.75 (up 3.97%), $0.00011 (up 3.88%), and $0.44 (up 3.84%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.01%) and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 3.71%).

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Arbitrum, Frax Share, UNUS SED LEO, Bitcoin SV, and Uniswap. They are trading at $1.44 (down 3.38%), $8.10 (down 2.05%), $3.52 (down 1.57%), $34.28 (down 1.25%), and $5.49 (down 0.78%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $6.26 billion (down 47.06%) and $0.58 billion (down 61.17%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.21 billion which is down 65.74% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $17.07 (down 0.43%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), $27,607.87 (up 0.91%), $7.13 (down 0.41%), and $5.49 (down 0.72%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Decentraland, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $5.54 (up 0.90%), $3.95 (up 1.53%), $0.66 (up 1.63%), $0.55 (up 0.74%), and $1.03 (up 2.41%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.15 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $50.86 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $1.15 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.04 trillion.