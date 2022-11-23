Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Solana rates

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 23, 2022, 11:08 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has decrease by 7.2% from last week

Bitcoin has gone up by 4.2% in the past 24 hours to trade at $16,499.39. Compared to last week, it is 2.3% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 5.4% from yesterday to trade at $1,162.39. It has fallen 7.2% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $317.44 billion and $140.39 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $273.14, up 6.9% from yesterday and 1.4% from last week. XRP's price is $0.33 today, increasing by 5.2% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 3.2% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 4.0%) and $0.088 (up 7.7%), respectively.

Solana has declined 10.0% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $12.91 (up 10.2%), $5.40 (up 4.4%), $0.0000099 (up 6.8%), and $0.88 (up 7.6%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 10.0%, while Polka Dot has declined by 8.9%. Shiba Inu is down 2.7% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has lost 8.6%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are Litecoin, Curve DAO Token, Dash, Convex Finance, and Zcash. They are trading at $80.65 (up 29.43%), $0.66 (up 25.29%), $42.95 (up 21.68%), $4.06 (up 13.59%), and $42.94 (up 13.32%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.1%), $0.99 (down 0.3%), and $1 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 8.96%).

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are BinaryX, Chain, TRON, PAX Gold, and Huobi Token. They are trading at $141.40 (down 12.61%), $0.044 (down 1.31%), $0.055 (down 1.01%), $1,732.78 (down 0.43%), and $4.90 (down 0.12%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $14.39 billion (up 1.60%) and $2.09 billion (up 12.68%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.86 billion, which is up 2.80% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $1 (down 0.02%), $5.45 (down 0.38%), $16,433.89 (down 0.23%), $12.69 (down 0.26%), and $6.49 (down 0.39%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Flow, Chiliz, Tezos, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $3.32 (down 1.91%), $1.15 (down 0.18%), $0.11 (down 0.85%), $0.99 (down 0.36%), and $0.88 (down 0.36%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $788.14 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.35 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $923.5 billion last month compared to $1.02 trillion three months ago.