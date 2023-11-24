Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

By Sanjana Shankar 10:34 am Nov 24, 202310:34 am

Solana has slipped by 3.48% since last week

Bitcoin has shed 0.01% over the last 24 hours, trading at $37,349.31. It is 2.34% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 0.30% from yesterday to trade at $2,067.01. It is up 4.15% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $729.93 billion and $248.25 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $235.26, a 0.34% decrease from yesterday and 3.84% lower than last week. XRP's price today is $0.66 after moving up 2.03% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 0.07% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 3.41%) and $0.077 (up 1.19%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 3.48% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $57.21 (down 1.29%), $5.17 (down 0.44%), $0.0000088 (up 0.055%), and $0.77 (down 0.22%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 3.48% while Polka Dot has declined by 5.31%. Shiba Inu has lost 5.35% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 10.23%.

These are today's top gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Gas, Mantle, Blur, Optimism, and Mina. They are trading at $9.17 (up 18.76%), $0.55 (up 9.82%), $0.55 (up 8.74%), $1.83 (up 4.69%), and $0.66 (up 4.56%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $0.99 (flat), and $242.1849 (up 4.84%), respectively.

Check out today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are FTX Token, Celestia, ORDI, ApeCoin, and THORChain. They are trading at $4.08 (down 11.77%), $5.68 (down 7.32%), $21.85 (down 5.99%), $1.42 (down 5%), and $5.64 (down 4.69%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Chainlink, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $14.38 (down 0.41%), $20.76 (down 0.32%), $37,317.59 (up 0.01%), $0.99 (up 0%), and $6.25 (up 1.61%), respectively.

Here are the top NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Theta Network, and Flow are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.55 (up 1.46%), $1.41 (down 4.51%), $3.32 (down 3.16%), $0.99 (up 0.90%), and $0.66 (down 0.43%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.42 trillion, a 0.16% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $39.95 billion, which marks a 32.76% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.23 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.06 trillion.