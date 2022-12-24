Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 24, 2022, 12:19 pm 3 min read

Ethereum is up 4.3% from last week

Bitcoin is flat compared to yesterday and is now trading at $16,824.58. Compared to last week, it is 1.2% up. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.4% from yesterday and now trades at $1,216.59. It is up 4.3% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $323.74 billion and $146.61 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $245.34, which is 0.5% lower than yesterday and 7.7% up since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after moving up 0.6% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.1% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 0.2%) and $0.077 (down 1.7%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 8.3% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $11.26 (down 5.5%), $4.47 (down 1.2%), $0.0000088 (down 0.5%), and $0.77 (down 0.4%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 8.3% while Polka Dot has declined by 3.9%. Looking at the weekly chart, Shiba Inu is 1.1% up while Polygon is flat.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Terra Classic, Decentraland, Lido DAO, Dash, and Cronos. They are trading at $0.00011 (up 5.13%), $0.33 (up 4.99%), $0.99 (up 4.63%), $44.12 (up 3%), and $0.055 (up 2.98%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 5.09%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Solana, Neutrino USD, Synthetix, Aave, and ImmutableX. They are trading at $11.27 (down 5.72%), $0.55 (down 4.20%), $1.54 (down 2.71%), $54.33 (down 2.10%), and $0.44 (down 2.07%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $6.58 billion (down 29.64%) and $0.99 billion (down 15.98%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.41 billion which is down 16.51% from yesterday.

Today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $5.23 (down 0.42%), $11.74 (down 0.46%), $16,790.49 (down 0.09%), and $5.93 (down 0.35%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. ApeCoin, Flow, Theta Network, Tezos, and Axie Infinity are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.61 (down 0.65%), $0.77 (down 0.73%), $0.77 (down 0.49%), $0.88 (down 0.55%), and $7.05 (down 0.42%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $810.66 billion, a 0.07% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $26.45 billion, which marks an 8.67% increase. The global crypto market cap was $832.85 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $944.43 billion.