Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Dogecoin

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Dogecoin

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 25, 2023, 11:03 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down by 2.37% from last week

Bitcoin has slipped 2.19% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $26,220.56. It is 3.91% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 2.65% from yesterday and is trading at $1,778.81. From last week, it is down 2.37%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $508.08 billion and $213.85 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $304.28, which is 1.55% down from yesterday and 3.06% lower since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after falling 1.47% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.10% up from the previous week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.23%) and $0.077 (down 1.62%), respectively.

Solana's price has decreased by 7.59% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.37 (down 1.03%), $501 (down 4.40%), $0.0000088 (down 6.81%), and $0.88 (down 1.14%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 7.59% while Polka Dot has declined by 7.41%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 0.93% whereas Polygon has lost 2.04%.

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, OKB, Klaytn, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $0.55 (up 4.28%), $7.05 (up 4.05%), $46.46 (up 1.41%), $0.11 (up 1.32%), and $2.02 (up 0.87%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%) and $1 (down 0%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Kava, Pepe, Fantom, ApeCoin, and Injective. They are trading at $1.10 (down 8.12%), $0.000001422 (down 7.92%), $0.33 (down 7.17%), $3.25 (down 6.41%), and $6.32 (down 5.97%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. The 24-hout volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $8.77 billion (up 35.47%) and $1.12 billion (up 53.97%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.57 billion which is up 28.26% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%), $14.12 (down 2.28%), $26,208.07 (down 2.35%), $6.28 (down 1.36%), and $4.94 (down 0.98%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Render Token, and Decentraland. They are currently trading at $4.81 (down 2.28%), $3.25 (down 6.25%), $0.55 (up 4.42%), $2.62 (down 1.68%), and $0.44 (up 0.18%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.11 trillion, a 2.75% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $36.03 billion, which marks a 17.16% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.16 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.06 trillion.