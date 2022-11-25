Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, BNB

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 25, 2022, 10:54 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 2.2% since last week

Bitcoin has slipped 1.8% in the past 24 hours to trade at $16,396.67. It is 1.9% lower than the week before. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 2.3% from yesterday and now trades at $1,175.54. It is down 2.2% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $315.31 billion and $141.74 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $297.10, which is 0.6% less than yesterday and 10.8% higher than the previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, up 3.3% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.3% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 2.9%) and $0.088 (down 1.2%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 2.4% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $13.99 (down 2.8%), $5.27 (down 3.7%), $0.0000088 (down 1.4%), and $0.88 (down 6.2%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 2.4% up, while Polka Dot has slipped 7.2%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 1.9% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is down 5.9%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are BinaryX, Stacks, Huobi Token, XRP, and BitTorrent-New. They are trading at $170.03 (up 8.02%), $0.22 (up 5.63%), $5.65 (up 5.33%), $0.33 (up 3.40%), and $0.00000066 (up 1.84%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD, are trading at $0.99 (flat), $1 (down 0.1%), and $0.99 (down 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 4.23%).

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are UNUS SED LEO, Klaytn, Arweave, ImmutableX, and NEM. They are trading at $3.88 (down 8.28%), $0.11 (down 7.58%), $8.88 (down 7.49%), $0.44 (down 7.30%), and $0.033 (down 6.38%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $10.35 billion (up 26.82%) and $1.2 billion (up 31.71%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.87 billion. which is up 5.15% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $5.31 (down 0.42%), $12.57 (down 0.30%), $16,318.75 (down 0.47%), and $6.73 (down 0.51%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Flow, Chiliz, Tezos, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.19 (down 0.81%), $1.11 (down 0.27%), $0.11 (down 0.37%), $0.99 (down 0.72%), and $0.88 (down 0.05%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $832.85 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $62.07 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $931.04 billion, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.03 trillion.