Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 29, 2022, 11:05 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 8.4% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 1.6% in the past 24 hours to trade at $16,465.76. Compared to last week, it is 4.1% up. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 2.5% from yesterday to trade at $1,203.99. It is up 8.4% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $316.24 billion and $144.54 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $300.42, a 1.4% increase from yesterday and 18.1% higher than last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after moving up 2.2% in the last 24 hours. It is 7.1% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.4%) and $0.11 (up 8.7%), respectively.

Solana has risen 15.9% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $13.81 (up 3.1%), $5.26 (up 1.9%), $0.0000099 (up 2.4%), and $0.88 (up 2.1%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 15.9%, while Polka Dot has gained 1.1%. Shiba Inu is up 9.6% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 5.6%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Fantom, Chainlink, Dash, Bitcoin SV, and Dogecoin are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.22 (up 19.17%), $7.41 (up 9.73%), $42.75 (up 8.79%), $42.51 (up 8.14%), and $0.11 (up 8.05%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.2%), $0.99 (flat), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 2.39%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Chain, Huobi Token, Convex Finance, Celo, and BinaryX. They are trading at $0.033 (down 3.48%), $6.33 (down 3.45%), $3.99 (down 2.52%), $0.66 (down 2.21%), and $145.74 (down 0.78%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $11.96 billion (up 6.40%) and $1.48 billion (up 37.07%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $1.27 billion, which is up 147.34% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Wrapped Bitcoin are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $1 (up 0.03%), $5.43 (up 1.50%), $12.51 (up 1.04%), $7.41 (up 1.11%), and $16,439.80 (up 0.89%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Flow, Chiliz, Theta Network, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $4.10 (down 0.15%), $1.11 (up 1.75%), $0.11 (up 1.08%), $0.99 (up 1.01%), and $0.99 (up 0.62%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $834.14 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $37.45 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.0 trillion, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $945.3 billion.