Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Apr 30, 2023

Bitcoin is 5.83% up compared to last week

Bitcoin has lost 0.53% of its value in the last 24 hours and is now trading at $29,225.82. It is 5.83% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 0.13% from yesterday and is trading at $1,899.84. From last week, it is up 1.83%. Their market capitalization stands at $565.79 billion and $228.72 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $321.77, which is 0.80% less than yesterday and 2.78% lower than the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after falling down 1.20% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.67% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 1.16%) and $0.088 (up 0.29%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 6.18% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.16 (down 0.71%), $6.4900 (up 1.56%), $0.000011 (up 1.35%), and $0.99 (down 0.80%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 6.18% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 8.15%. Shiba Inu has gained 0.10% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 2.04%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Casper, Internet Computer, Hedera, Quant, and UNUS SED LEO are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.055 (up 5.96%), $6.44 (up 3.72%), $0.066 (up 2.46%), $117.28 (up 2.38%), and $3.57 (up 1.81%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.01%) and $0.99 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 0.93%).

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are WOO Network, dYdX, Injective, Cronos, and Conflux. They are trading at $0.22 (down 5.59%), $2.63 (down 4.85%), $7.98 (down 4.04%), $0.077 (down 3.74%), and $0.33 (down 3.08%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $4.84 billion (down 41.45%) and $0.47 billion (down 52.89%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.15 billion which is down 69.91% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $17.36 (down 1.30%), $0.99 (down 0.03%), $29,209.31 (down 0.64%), $7.17 (up 1.32%), and $5.61 (up 0.53%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Decentraland, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $6.44 (up 3.65%), $4.06 (up 0.07%), $0.55 (down 0.92%), $0.55 (down 0.87%), and $1.01 (down 0.45%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.21 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $39.38 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.18 trillion, compared to $1.08 trillion three months ago.