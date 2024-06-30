In brief Simplifying... In brief Cryptocurrency prices are fluctuating with BNB, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin seeing varied changes.

Top gainers include Kaspa, Akash Network, and Litecoin, while Ethereum Name Service and Conflux are among the biggest losers.

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Dogecoin, Tether, Bitcoin and Ethereum rates

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:07 am Jun 30, 202411:07 am

What's the story Bitcoin has surged 0.01% in value in the past 24 hours, to now trade at $60,702.51. It is 5.67% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down by 0.72% from yesterday and is now trading at $3,360.46. From last week, it is down by 4.35%. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $404.01 billion.

Altcoins

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $568.30, up 0.11% from yesterday and 4% from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after falling down 0.78% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.63% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 4.13%) and $0.11 (down 2.21%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has moved up by 2.1% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $137.39 (down 2.72%), $6.06 (down 2.61%), $0.000011 (down 2.03%), and $0.55 (down 2.21%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 2.1% while Polka Dot has gained 5.08%. Shiba Inu is down 7.87% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 5.04%.

Data

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Kaspa, Akash Network, Litecoin, Toncoin, and Arweave. They are trading at $0.11 (up 6.61%), $3.67 (up 2.73%), $75.38 (up 2.34%), $7.64 (up 2.18%), and $27.57 (up 1.93%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (flat), $0.99 (flat), and $588.9997 (up 1.55%), respectively.

Data

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Ethereum Name Service, Conflux, JasmyCoin, Pepe, and Injective. They are trading at $25.15 (down 9.62%), $0.11 (down 7.72%), $0.022 (down 6.81%), $0.000011 (down 6.73%), and $22.03 (down 6.72%), respectively.

Rankings

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges.

DeFi

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $27.73 (down 2.06%), $13.49 (down 3.84%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), $8.87 (down 1.54%), and $7.80 (down 2.51%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens, due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $7.80 (down 2.51%), $7.11 (down 3.92%), $1.61 (down 3.75%), $1.44 (down 3.50%), and $1.48 (down 2.28%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.25 trillion, a 0.45% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $36.09 billion, which marks a 42.82% increase. The global crypto market cap was $2.53 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $2.64 trillion.