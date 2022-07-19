Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether
Bitcoin has climbed 2.7% over the last 24 hours, trading at $21,896.79. It is 9.5% higher than previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 7.8% from yesterday and now trades at $1,518.96. It is up 38.4% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $418.35 billion and $181.97 billion, respectively.
BNB is trading at $259.34, which is 2.1% more than yesterday and 14.8% higher from previous week. XRP's price today is $0.357074, which is flat in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 13.4% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.48 (up 4.4%) and $0.066 (up 1.7%), respectively.
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $43.30 (up 5.4%), $7.60 (up 5.5%), $0.000011 (up 4.7%), and $0.912 (up 8.7%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 29.2% while Polka Dot has moved up by 16.1%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 12.0% whereas Polygon is 61.7% up.
Ethereum Classic, NEAR Protocol, Gala, THORChain, and Curve DAO Token are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $25.22 (up 18.23%), $4.38 (up 16.56%), $0.059 (up 13.93%), $2.60 (up 13.28%), and $1.29 (up 12.98%), respectively.
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1.00 (up 0.1%), $1.00 (flat), and $1.00 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00010 (up 1.34%).
The biggest losers of the day are Lido DAO, Quant, Elrond, Internet Computer, and TRON. They are trading at $1.47 (down 15.59%), $101.05 (down 2.50%), $58.38 (down 2.50%), $7.27 (down 2.07%), and $0.068 (down 1.16%), respectively.
Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. Binance and FTX saw 24-hour volumes of $25.05 billion (up 100.68%) and $2.94 billion (up 137.49%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $3.36 billion which is up 129.52% from yesterday.
DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.999 (up 0.07%), $23.40 (up 0.41%), $7.30 (down 0.06%), $21,895.40 (up 0.01%), and $6.82 (up 0.11%), respectively.
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Flow, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $5.80 (up 0.72%), $1.70 (down 0.44%), $0.9421 (up 2.16%), $1.38 (down 0.33%), and $1.68 (down 0.08%), respectively.
The current global crypto market cap is $1.01 trillion, a 3.52% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $110.39 billion, which marks a 76.57% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $839.65 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.89 trillion three months ago.