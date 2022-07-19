Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Mudit Dube Jul 19, 2022, 11:07 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has moved up 9.5% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 2.7% over the last 24 hours, trading at $21,896.79. It is 9.5% higher than previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 7.8% from yesterday and now trades at $1,518.96. It is up 38.4% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $418.35 billion and $181.97 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $259.34, which is 2.1% more than yesterday and 14.8% higher from previous week. XRP's price today is $0.357074, which is flat in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 13.4% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.48 (up 4.4%) and $0.066 (up 1.7%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has moved up by 29.2% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $43.30 (up 5.4%), $7.60 (up 5.5%), $0.000011 (up 4.7%), and $0.912 (up 8.7%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 29.2% while Polka Dot has moved up by 16.1%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 12.0% whereas Polygon is 61.7% up.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

Ethereum Classic, NEAR Protocol, Gala, THORChain, and Curve DAO Token are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $25.22 (up 18.23%), $4.38 (up 16.56%), $0.059 (up 13.93%), $2.60 (up 13.28%), and $1.29 (up 12.98%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1.00 (up 0.1%), $1.00 (flat), and $1.00 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00010 (up 1.34%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Lido DAO, Quant, Elrond, Internet Computer, and TRON. They are trading at $1.47 (down 15.59%), $101.05 (down 2.50%), $58.38 (down 2.50%), $7.27 (down 2.07%), and $0.068 (down 1.16%), respectively.

Rankings Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. Binance and FTX saw 24-hour volumes of $25.05 billion (up 100.68%) and $2.94 billion (up 137.49%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $3.36 billion which is up 129.52% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.999 (up 0.07%), $23.40 (up 0.41%), $7.30 (down 0.06%), $21,895.40 (up 0.01%), and $6.82 (up 0.11%), respectively.

NFT Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Flow, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $5.80 (up 0.72%), $1.70 (down 0.44%), $0.9421 (up 2.16%), $1.38 (down 0.33%), and $1.68 (down 0.08%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization for today

The current global crypto market cap is $1.01 trillion, a 3.52% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $110.39 billion, which marks a 76.57% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $839.65 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.89 trillion three months ago.