Cursor founders join billionaire club after $2.3B fundraise
Cursor, the AI-powered code editor, just raised $2.3 billion in fresh funding from big names like NVIDIA, Google, and Andreessen Horowitz—pushing its valuation to a massive $29.3 billion.
This round has turned co-founders Michael Truell, Aman Sanger, Sualeh Asif, and Arvid Lunnemark into billionaires, with their combined stake worth at least $1.3 billion.
What does Cursor actually do?
Cursor is an AI-driven coding platform that helps developers generate code, fix bugs, and speed up their workflow using models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and xAI.
Why does this matter?
Cursor's tools are already used by teams at companies like NVIDIA, Adobe, and Uber.
With annual recurring revenue hitting $1 billion and this latest funding boost, Cursor is cementing itself as a major force in the world of AI-powered coding tools.