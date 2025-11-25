Cursor founders join billionaire club after $2.3B fundraise Business Nov 25, 2025

Cursor, the AI-powered code editor, just raised $2.3 billion in fresh funding from big names like NVIDIA, Google, and Andreessen Horowitz—pushing its valuation to a massive $29.3 billion.

This round has turned co-founders Michael Truell, Aman Sanger, Sualeh Asif, and Arvid Lunnemark into billionaires, with their combined stake worth at least $1.3 billion.