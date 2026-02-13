Sensex crashes nearly 900 points: What's behind today's decline?

The Indian stock market witnessed a major decline on Friday. At the time of writing, the Sensex was trading at 870 points lower at 82,883, while the Nifty﻿ was down 269 points at 25,538.05. The fall was mainly led by a massive selloff in IT stocks, which were affected by fears of disruption from artificial intelligence (AI). Major IT companies like Infosys, TCS, HCLTech, and Wipro saw their shares plummet by 4-6%.

Market impact Nifty IT index falls nearly 10% in 2 days The sharp fall in IT stocks has resulted in a massive erosion of investor wealth on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The total market capitalization of BSE has fallen to around ₹467 lakh crore, with nearly ₹4.62 lakh crore wiped off from investors' pockets. The Nifty IT index also witnessed a major slump, falling over 4% and extending its two-day fall to nearly 10%.

AI impact Fears of AI disruption weigh on IT stocks The market downturn was exacerbated by fears of AI disruption after US-based startup Anthropic launched a new tool for corporate legal teams. The platform can automate contract reviews, NDA triage, compliance workflows, legal brief preparation and standardized responses. This has raised concerns over the long-term demand outlook for traditional IT services. "Tech stocks, reeling under the Anthropic shock, are unlikely to recover soon," warned V K Vijayakumar of Geojit Investments Limited.

