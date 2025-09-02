Next Article
Dabur's stock gains 2% on bonus issue, dividend announcement
Dabur India's stock rose 2.26% to ₹535.50 on Tuesday, thanks to a solid bounce-back in its April-June 2025 results.
Both revenue and net profit saw healthy growth, putting the company back in the spotlight and as a constituent of the NIFTY NEXT 50 index.
Dabur back on track financially
For the June quarter, Dabur's revenue jumped to ₹3,404.58 crore (up from ₹2,830.14 crore last quarter), while net profit climbed to ₹508.69 crore.
The company also announced a dividend of ₹5.25 per share this May and is rolling out a 1:1 bonus issue effective September 8, 2025—moves that show it's serious about rewarding shareholders as it gets back on track financially.