Dabur's stock gains 2% on bonus issue, dividend announcement

Dabur back on track financially

For the June quarter, Dabur's revenue jumped to ₹3,404.58 crore (up from ₹2,830.14 crore last quarter), while net profit climbed to ₹508.69 crore.

The company also announced a dividend of ₹5.25 per share this May and is rolling out a 1:1 bonus issue effective September 8, 2025—moves that show it's serious about rewarding shareholders as it gets back on track financially.