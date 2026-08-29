Dalal Street sees 11 companies making IPO moves next week
Get ready for a packed week on Dalal Street!
From August 31 to September 4, 11 companies are making moves with their IPOs: three mainboard IPOs aiming to raise ₹1,264.72 crore, and eight more firms about to hit the stock market.
Some have already wrapped up their IPOs, while others are just about to close.
Purple Style Labs opens ₹680cr IPO
Purple Style Labs starts things off on August 31 with its ₹680 crore IPO (price band: ₹546-575), closing September 2.
Deepa Jewellers and Rays of Belief follow on September 1, targeting ₹459.72 crore and ₹125 crore; both close September 3.
Augmont Enterprises lists August 31, while Symbiotec Pharmalab, Skyways Air Services, and Hy-Tech Engineers debut September 1.
Next up: Lumino Industries, Priority Jewels, and ESDS Software Solution will make their market entries between September 3 and 4.