Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan says wages not fueling inflation
Business
Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan shared that, right now, rising wages aren't the reason prices are going up.
She explained that pay increases are in line with how productive people are at work, so there's no immediate worry about wages causing inflation.
In her words, "it looks like wages are not going to provide those inflationary pressures at the moment."
Logan: Texas raises not inflationary yet
Logan pointed out that some Texas businesses are giving bigger raises than expected.
Still, she reassured everyone that these faster wage hikes haven't led to higher overall prices so far.
She added it's important to keep an eye on things long-term, just in case rising pay starts feeding into inflation down the road.