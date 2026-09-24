Databricks buys Row Zero to enhance Genie AI spreadsheet features
Business
Databricks just bought Row Zero, a startup built by former AWS and Tableau engineers.
Row Zero is a cloud spreadsheet tool that lets you analyze business data using natural-language prompts, basically making spreadsheets way smarter.
The move is set to level up Databricks's Genie AI by plugging in these new spreadsheet features.
Ali Ghodsi praises Databricks cloud spreadsheets
CEO Ali Ghodsi said bringing Row Zero on board makes advanced data tools feel as familiar as regular spreadsheets, so teams can collaborate easily while keeping everything secure in the cloud.
This is just the latest in a string of acquisitions for Databricks this year, including Quotient AI, SiftD.ai, Panther, and Electric, backed by a massive $5 billion funding round in August.