Databricks to acquire Tecton for faster AI apps
Databricks announced it will acquire Tecton, a startup known for enabling real-time, low-latency data analysis and deployment—important for applications like voice interaction.
This move is all about giving Databricks's AI platform a speed upgrade, especially for applications that need quick, reliable data.
Deal strengthens Databricks's position in the AI market
By bringing Tecton on board, Databricks can make its Agent Bricks product even quicker and more responsive—good news if you're into cutting-edge AI apps.
The deal also helps strengthen connections with big clients like Coinbase.
While the price tag isn't public, Tecton was valued at $900 million in 2022 and is backed by major investors like Sequoia Capital.
This is the latest in a series of smart buys by Databricks as it keeps leveling up its AI game.