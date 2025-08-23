Databricks to acquire Tecton for faster AI apps

Deal strengthens Databricks's position in the AI market

By bringing Tecton on board, Databricks can make its Agent Bricks product even quicker and more responsive—good news if you're into cutting-edge AI apps.

The deal also helps strengthen connections with big clients like Coinbase.

While the price tag isn't public, Tecton was valued at $900 million in 2022 and is backed by major investors like Sequoia Capital.

This is the latest in a series of smart buys by Databricks as it keeps leveling up its AI game.