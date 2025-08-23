Vikran, Anlon lead 10 IPOs hitting market next week

Eight SME IPOs are also launching this week

It's not just the mainboard; eight SME IPOs are also launching this week.

NIS Management and Globtier Infotech open on Monday with a combined target of ₹91 crore.

Sattva Engineering and Current Infraprojects follow on Tuesday, plus Oval Projects Engineering opens August 28-September 1.

Three more—Sugs Lloyd, Abril Paper Tech, and Snehaa Organics—join in on Friday.

It's shaping up to be an active week for anyone tracking new listings!