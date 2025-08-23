Next Article
Vikran, Anlon lead 10 IPOs hitting market next week
Dalal Street is in for a busy short week, with 10 IPOs worth ₹1,240 crore hitting the market.
The big names—Vikran Engineering and Anlon Healthcare—are leading the way, together aiming to raise ₹893 crore.
Vikran's issue is priced at ₹92-97 per share, while Anlon's sits at ₹86-91.
Eight SME IPOs are also launching this week
It's not just the mainboard; eight SME IPOs are also launching this week.
NIS Management and Globtier Infotech open on Monday with a combined target of ₹91 crore.
Sattva Engineering and Current Infraprojects follow on Tuesday, plus Oval Projects Engineering opens August 28-September 1.
Three more—Sugs Lloyd, Abril Paper Tech, and Snehaa Organics—join in on Friday.
It's shaping up to be an active week for anyone tracking new listings!