Trump launches 50-day probe into furniture imports

Furniture imports and potential price hikes

The US brought in $25.5 billion worth of furniture last year, mostly from Vietnam and China.

After the news broke, stocks for big retailers like Wayfair and Williams-Sonoma dropped by 7% and 6% respectively, while RH (Restoration Hardware) shed 7.5%.

While the goal is to revive local jobs (which have halved since 2000), critics warn these tariffs might just make furniture pricier for everyone—and may not actually bring those jobs back.

This is part of a bigger strategy where national security is used as a reason for trade moves, so what happens here could shake up both your shopping cart and global trade rules.