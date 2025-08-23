GST Council to meet on Sep 3-4: What're the changes

Prep meeting on September 2

A prep meeting kicks things off on September 2 to line up all the details.

The Council is also reviewing bigger reforms under "GST 2.0," aimed at simplifying taxes and making life easier for everyone—especially the common man, the middle class, farmers, and MSMEs.

There are some worries about how states will be compensated if revenues dip, plus talk about what happens when the compensation cess ends after March 2026.

If these changes go through, expect a simpler tax system—and maybe even lower bills for stuff that matters to you.