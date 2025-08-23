Boeing, union leaders to resume talks as strike drags on
Boeing and union leaders for 3,200 striking workers at its St. Louis defense plants are heading back to the negotiating table on Monday.
The strike began on August 4 after workers turned down Boeing's offer of a 20% pay bump over four years, a $5,000 bonus, and more time off.
Workers' demands
Workers want bigger raises—matching the increase Seattle-area Boeing staff got earlier this year—a faster path to top pay, and better retirement plans.
The walkout has slowed production of key military jets like the F-15 and F/A-18.
Healthcare deadline looms
With company-paid healthcare set to end this month for strikers, pressure is mounting for a deal.
Boeing says it's committed to finding common ground.
Meanwhile, company shares actually rose this week as non-striking employees keep things running behind the scenes.