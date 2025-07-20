Indian telecom panel meeting soon to discuss Satcom rules, pricing

The Digital Communications Commission (DCC), the apex decision-making body in telecommunications, will meet on July 29. The meeting will focus on finalizing rules for satellite communication (Satcom) services and reviewing recommendations from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) . According to Businessline, the DCC will be chaired by the Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and is expected to finalize pricing and spectrum allocation for licensed operators.

Competition heats up Starlink gets satellite authorization The meeting comes as Elon Musk's Starlink recently got satellite authorization from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe). This was the last hurdle to launching services in India. Other players such as Bharti Group-backed Eutelsat OneWeb, Reliance Jio's joint venture with SES, and Globalstar will also be competing in this new communication technology.

Allocation strategy Government is finalizing spectrum allocation rules The Indian government is also finalizing spectrum allocation rules, which are expected to be released in a month or so. The spectrum will be allocated on an administrative first-come-first-served basis. TRAI had recommended that Satcom operators get spectrum for five years, extendable by another two years, and suggested a charge of 4% of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR), with a minimum annual spectrum charge of ₹3,500 per MHz.