Deal-making in India: 2025's $41B M&A market so far Business Sep 04, 2025

In 2025, India's mergers and acquisitions hit nearly $41 billion—a solid 3% jump from last year—thanks to big cross-border deals and homegrown companies teaming up with help from private equity.

July alone saw Tata Motors scoop up Iveco's commercial trucks and busses business, Capgemini bought WNS Holdings Ltd., an IT outsourcing firm, and JSW Group agreed to acquire up to 75% of Akzo Nobel's Indian business, which includes its paint division.

Domestic players are making bold moves, signaling fresh confidence in India's business scene.