US tariffs on India: Exporters seek temporary rupee relief

Exporters warn of 30% losses on shipments

The US buys nearly one-fifth of everything India exports—and in some sectors, it's even more.

These sudden tariffs are putting jobs at risk in key industries like textiles and jewelry, with exporters warning of up to 30% losses on shipments.

While a weaker rupee could help offset some pain, experts caution that forcing its value down might scare off investors and drain India's reserves.

The government is also looking at support options—think interest subsidies or loan breaks—to help exporters weather this storm without shaking up the currency too much.