Decathlon India aims ₹1,000cr running revenue in 4 years

Decathlon plans to have 200 stores by 2030, recently stepping into Northeast India with a new Guwahati store.

50% of the quantity sold in its stores this year is Made in India, and it is investing €100 million to boost Indian manufacturing.

The launch of its Kiprun sub-brand (with new high-performance shoes) should help double running revenue over the next four years.

The company is also watching how trade deals might impact local production as India's running gear market keeps growing.