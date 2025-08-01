Decathlon's $3B India bet to create 3L+ jobs

Decathlon's ambitious plans for India

Decathlon already gets over 70% of its products from India and aims for 90% by 2030.

With a network of factories, suppliers, and production offices focused on everything from sneakers to yoga mats, CEO Shankar Chatterjee highlights that local quality and speed are fueling their growth.

Plus, they're planning to expand stores to more than 90 cities—right in step with India's 'Khelo India Policy' that supports homegrown sports gear.

For anyone into sports or looking for job opportunities, this could be a game-changer.