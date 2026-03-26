Deccan AI raises $25 million to make AI tools for enterprises
Deccan AI just raised $25 million to ramp up its AI tools for big companies.
The funding round was led by A91 Partners (its first time backing an AI startup!), with SIG and Prosus Ventures also joining in.
The cash will help Deccan upgrade its products for Fortune 500 clients and expand its team, especially in Bengaluru.
Deccan's focus is on making AI reliable for big businesses
A lot of current AI models can be unpredictable, which isn't great if you're running a big business.
Deccan's products, like Helix for checking how well things work, and EnterpriseOS that blends human smarts with automation, are built to fix that.
Founder Rukesh Reddy says they're moving from just training fancy models to actually solving real-world problems, helping companies shift from experimenting with AI to actually using it every day.