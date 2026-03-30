Decimal Point Analytics launches Rakshak AI to curb emotional trading

AI agents send personalized risk alerts

Rakshak uses AI agents that watch over your portfolio 24/7 and send you personalized insights and risk alerts based on your unique investing style.

It can even step in with automated trade interventions if things look risky.

The platform's already making waves. It just won the Aegis Graham Bell Award 2026 for innovation in GenAI for finance, highlighting its potential to change how retail investors invest in India.