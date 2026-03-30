Decimal Point Analytics launches Rakshak AI to curb emotional trading
Decimal Point Analytics just rolled out Rakshak, an AI-powered platform designed to help retail investors avoid emotional trading slip-ups.
Using real-time monitoring and predictive analysis, Rakshak aims to guide India's 192 million retail investors toward smarter, more confident decisions, basically acting as a digital safety net for your investments.
AI agents send personalized risk alerts
Rakshak uses AI agents that watch over your portfolio 24/7 and send you personalized insights and risk alerts based on your unique investing style.
It can even step in with automated trade interventions if things look risky.
The platform's already making waves. It just won the Aegis Graham Bell Award 2026 for innovation in GenAI for finance, highlighting its potential to change how retail investors invest in India.