Deepinder Goyal resigns as Eternal CEO, Blinkit boss takes helm
What's the story
Deepinder Goyal has announced his resignation as the CEO of Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit. His departure will take effect on February 1, 2026. Albinder Dhindsa, currently the CEO of Blinkit, has been appointed as his successor. The transition was confirmed in a regulatory filing by Eternal on Wednesday. Goyal will continue to serve on the board of directors as Vice Chairman, subject to shareholder approval.
Transition details
Goyal's letter to shareholders
In his letter to shareholders, Goyal said, "Of late, I have found myself drawn to a set of new ideas that involve significantly higher-risk exploration and experimentation." He added these ideas are better pursued outside a public company like Eternal. He stressed that if these ideas were within Eternal's strategic scope, he would have pursued them within the company.
Future focus
Goyal's future plans and responsibilities
Goyal clarified that he will continue to be involved in long-term strategy, culture, leadership development, ethics and governance at Eternal. The center of gravity for operating decisions will move to Dhindsa as Group CEO who will own day-to-day execution, operating priorities and business decisions.
Financial alignment
Goyal's financial future and ESOPs
Goyal assured shareholders that his financial future remains closely tied to Eternal, with incentives aligned with long-term shareholder value creation. He also announced that all his unvested ESOPs will revert to the ESOP pool as part of this transition. This decision is aimed at ensuring Eternal continues to offer meaningful wealth-creation opportunities for its next generation of leaders while strengthening long-term retention without incremental shareholder dilution.