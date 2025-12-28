Can AI replace you? DeepMind co-founder suggests rule to assess

Shane Legg, the co-founder of Google DeepMind , has warned about the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on jobs. In a recent conversation with Professor Hannah Fry, he proposed a simple method called the "Laptop Rule" to determine if your job could be easily replaced by an AI. The rule states that if a job can be done entirely using a laptop and its basic peripherals, it is likely cognitive work that an advanced AI can replicate.

AI replication Insights on AI's impact on cognitive work Legg emphasized that jobs done remotely over the internet with just a laptop are mostly cognitive work. He said, "If you can do the job remotely over the internet just using a laptop... then it's probably very much cognitive work." However, he also acknowledged that some of this cognitive work has a human aspect that could protect certain jobs from being taken over by AI.

Societal effects Perspective on AI's societal impact When asked if his assessment could mean AI could threaten many jobs, Legg said we need more people studying different aspects of society to take Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) seriously. He added, "And my impression is that a lot of these people are not." He further stressed the importance of navigating this technological revolution carefully to reap benefits while minimizing risks and costs.