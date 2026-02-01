In the last budget, the government had allocated ₹6.81 lakh crore to defense

Defense allocation rises to ₹7.85L crore in Budget 2026

By Mudit Dube 01:35 pm Feb 01, 202601:35 pm

The Indian government has allocated ₹7.85 lakh crore to the defense sector in the Union Budget 2026. This is a significant increase from last year's allocation of ₹6.81 lakh crore for FY26. The move highlights the government's continued focus on military readiness, modernization, and personnel welfare. The total allocation for the Ministry of Defense in FY26 includes defense services (revenue), capital outlay, pensions, and civil establishments under it.