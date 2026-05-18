Energy crisis: Delhi govt advises 2-day WFH, staggered office hours

In light of the ongoing global energy crisis, the Delhi government has issued an advisory urging private companies and organizations to implement a minimum of two-day work-from-home (WFH) policy and staggered office hours. The move comes as part of efforts to promote fuel conservation amid rising Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in major cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

Fuel conservation Employers urged to motivate employees to adopt fuel-saving commuting practices The advisory, issued on May 17, strongly recommends that all employers of industrial establishments, factories, shops, and commercial establishments in Delhi implement a minimum of two days of WFH per week. It also urges them to sensitize their workforce about the national importance of fuel conservation during this crisis and actively motivate employees to adopt fuel-saving commuting practices like carpooling and public transport.

Public transport boost DMRC runs additional trains, appeals for public transport usage The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that it will run six additional trains and 24 extra trips across its entire network from Monday. The move is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for the public to use public transport more. DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said this capacity expansion aims to ensure uninterrupted service and efficient passenger management during increased journeys.

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Capacity expansion Additional measures for passenger management To handle the additional passenger load, DMRC has deployed more security personnel, opened extra ticketing counters, activated spare DFMDs and baggage scanners, and reduced waiting times at frisking points. The corporation has also operationalized parking facilities at 126 metro stations across Delhi-NCR. This allows commuters to park their vehicles conveniently and continue their journeys through metro services.

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