Delhi HC delays CCI ruling on Apple amid $38bn risk
The Delhi High Court has told the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to hold off on giving a final verdict in its investigation into Apple's App Store payment rules until at least July 15.
Apple is pushing back against new rules that could mean huge fines based on its global revenue, potentially nearly $38 billion.
Delhi court orders Apple to cooperate
The CCI started looking into Apple after complaints from Indian startups, NGOs, and Match Group, which says Apple's in-app payment system and 30% commission are unfair.
Even after getting seven deadline extensions, Apple hasn't shared its India-specific financial details, which has stalled the process.
The court now says no more delays: Apple must cooperate with the ongoing probe, but any big decisions will have to wait for now.