Delhi HC delays CCI ruling on Apple amid $38bn risk

Delhi court orders Apple to cooperate

The CCI started looking into Apple after complaints from Indian startups, NGOs, and Match Group, which says Apple's in-app payment system and 30% commission are unfair.

Even after getting seven deadline extensions, Apple hasn't shared its India-specific financial details, which has stalled the process.

The court now says no more delays: Apple must cooperate with the ongoing probe, but any big decisions will have to wait for now.