Delhi HC pauses Apple's fight over huge CCI fines
Business
The Delhi High Court has hit pause on Apple's case against India's new competition rules, which could let regulators fine companies up to 10% of their global revenue—even for issues in India.
Apple now has more time to respond, and the next hearing is set for January 27, 2026.
Why should you care?
Apple says these rules could mean a $38 billion fine just for its App Store policies in India, arguing that only Indian sales—not global—should count.
This case could shape how India deals with Big Tech and sets the tone for what digital giants can expect as they grow here.