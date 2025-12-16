OpenAI's communications chief resigns amid ongoing leadership churn
What's the story
OpenAI's Chief Communications Officer (CCO), Hannah Wong, has announced her decision to leave the company in January 2026. She joined OpenAI in 2021 and has played a key role in shaping public understanding of the company and its work. Wong was instrumental during a PR crisis in 2023 when CEO Sam Altman was briefly ousted before being rehired.
Legacy
Wong's impact on OpenAI and future plans
Wong became the Chief Communications Officer in August 2024 and has since expanded the company's communications team. In a drafted LinkedIn post shared with WIRED, she said that OpenAI's VP of Communications, Lindsey Held, will lead the company until a new CCO is appointed. "These years have been intense and deeply formative," Wong wrote. "I'm grateful I got to help tell OpenAI's story, introduce ChatGPT and other incredible products to the world."
Farewell message
OpenAI's leadership expresses gratitude for Wong's service
In a joint statement, CEO Sam Altman and CEO of applications Fidji Simo expressed their gratitude for Wong's service. They said, "Hannah has played a defining role in shaping how people understand OpenAI and the work we do." The duo added that she has an "extraordinary ability to bring clarity to complex ideas, and to do it with care and grace."