India's seafood exports jump 16%—even with US tariffs
Business
India's marine exports grew by 16.18% from April to October 2025, reaching ₹43,425 crore (about $4.87 billion).
This happened despite a steep 50% tariff from the US, thanks to rising demand in other countries.
New markets step up as the US steps back
While exports to the US dropped by 7.43% due to the 50% tariff, India found new fans elsewhere.
Exports of shrimp and prawns shot up in China (up 24.54%) and Vietnam (up a massive 123.63%).
Countries like Belgium, Russia, the UK, Canada, and Japan also bought more Indian seafood this year.
EU and Russia give Indian seafood a boost
The European Union approved over 100 new Indian fishery units this year. Russia added another 25.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said these approvals are set to keep India's export momentum going strong.