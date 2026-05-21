Delhi HC stays MCA penalty on Satya Nadella, Ryan Roslansky

Satya Nadella, Ryan Roslansky cite filings

The issue started when authorities claimed Nadella and Roslansky didn't file all ownership details as required.

But their side says they already submitted the paperwork back in January 2024 and that the MCA misunderstood parts of the law.

They also pushed back against using US disclosure rules as a comparison, saying India's requirements are different.

Senior advocate Gopal Subramanium and Luthra & Luthra Law Offices are representing them in court.