Delhi High Court bars companies using Crompton brand without permission

Crompton's heritage supports trademark protection

Crompton isn't just any brand: it's been around since the days of British engineer Col. R.E.B. Crompton and the company claims to cater to more than 10 crore households in India.

The company puts serious effort into advertising and building trust, so protecting its trademark is a big deal.

This ruling shows how important it is for brands to guard their identity—and helps make sure shoppers get the real deal, not imitations.