Delhi High Court bars companies using Crompton brand without permission
The Delhi High Court has put a stop to some companies using the Crompton name without permission.
This quick legal move came after Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals noticed knockoff electrical products popping up under its brand.
The court pointed out that Crompton is a well-known name, and letting others use it could easily confuse buyers.
Crompton's heritage supports trademark protection
Crompton isn't just any brand: it's been around since the days of British engineer Col. R.E.B. Crompton and the company claims to cater to more than 10 crore households in India.
The company puts serious effort into advertising and building trust, so protecting its trademark is a big deal.
This ruling shows how important it is for brands to guard their identity—and helps make sure shoppers get the real deal, not imitations.