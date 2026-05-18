Apple must cooperate with India's antitrust probe: Delhi High Court
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has ordered Apple to fully cooperate with the ongoing antitrust investigation into its iPhone app market practices. The court rejected Apple's request to stay the case while it challenges the law governing antitrust penalties. However, it has asked the Competition Commission of India (CCI) not to pass a final order in this matter before July 15 at the latest.
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CCI investigation into Apple
The CCI has been seeking Apple's financial information since an investigation in 2024 found that the company had abused its dominant position. Apple has denied any wrongdoing and resisted these demands from the CCI, arguing it has challenged India's entire antitrust penalty calculation law. The tech giant contends that the watchdog should wait until this challenge is resolved before proceeding with its own investigation or penalties.
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Apple's iPhone market share in India
The Indian case is just one of many antitrust challenges Apple faces around the world. Despite these issues, India remains a key market for the company. According to Counterpoint Research, Apple's iPhones have a 9% market share in India, up from 4% two years ago.