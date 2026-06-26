Delhi High Court tells Meesho to remove Jockey lookalike listings
Business
The Delhi High Court just told shopping app Meesho to remove listings for products using names like "JOYKE" and "JOJOKE," which are a little too close to the real Jockey brand.
The court said these lookalike names could easily confuse shoppers since they're selling similar stuff through the same channels.
Meesho given 36 hours to comply
Jockey discovered the infringing products in January and took legal action after its warning was ignored.
Now, Meesho has 36 hours to take down those listings and must share details about the sellers, like their KYC information and transaction records, within four weeks.
The case isn't over yet; the next hearing is set for September 24.