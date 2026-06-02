Delhi start-up seeks pay cuts from staff after ₹2cr error

A Delhi-based tech company has come under fire for asking its employees to bear the brunt of a ₹2 crore loss caused by a single employee's mistake. The incident was shared on Reddit by a software engineer working at the company. Instead of holding the individual accountable, management requested written consent from all employees for a 20-30% salary cut over two months to split the cost.

Incident details Appraisals on hold, ESOPs offered in exchange The software engineer explained that an employee's critical testing error ruined a major order for an MNC brand, costing the start-up ₹2 crore. To cover the loss, management wants a cost-sharing split and is asking employees for written consent for a 20-30% pay cut over two months. Appraisals are also on hold during this period. In exchange, they are offering either ESOPs or a promise to repay the deducted amount later.

Legal concerns Techie's dilemma over legalities of pay cut The techie, who has years of experience and leads a team of over 20 members, said they can absorb the pay cut without financial stress. However, they are questioning if such a move is justified or legally permissible for a company to penalize an entire team for an individual employee's technical mistake. They also asked if they should demand ESOPs if they agree to the cut or refuse and start interviewing elsewhere immediately.

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