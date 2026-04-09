Dell plans to cut about 11,000 jobs in restructuring
Business
Dell is letting go of about 11,000 employees this year as part of a bigger plan to cut costs and reshape the company for the future.
Its workforce now stands at roughly 97,000 people.
These layoffs follow a similar trend from last year and are Dell's way of adapting to ongoing cost-cutting and restructuring efforts.
Severance spending fell to $569 million
Alongside job cuts, Dell also spent less on severance, $569 million this year, compared with $693 million last year, which hints at a more measured approach to downsizing.