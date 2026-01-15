Working at Dell? Brace yourself for major changes in 2026

Dell Technologies has asked its workers to prepare for what it calls the "biggest transformation in company history." The plan, dubbed "One Dell Way," was revealed by Jeff Clarke, the company's Chief Operating Officer and Vice Chairman, in a memo to the workforce, as seen by Business Insider. The initiative will standardize processes across several divisions and introduce a single enterprise platform starting on May 3, with additional divisions following in August.

Operational overhaul 'One Dell Way' to streamline operations and enhance efficiency The "One Dell Way" initiative aims to connect data, eliminate silos, and simplify software applications. It will replace the current mix of applications, servers, and databases with a more streamlined system. Clarke said this change would enable "seamless data flow, fewer repetitive tasks, faster decision-making," and more time for impactful work. The move is also seen as crucial in unlocking AI's future potential by simplifying underlying infrastructure.

Unified approach Dell's transition to a unified operating system The new operating system will be implemented on a single crossover date, May 3, for Dell's PC business and other departments. These include finance, supply chain, marketing, sales, revenue operations services, and HR operations. The company's cloud offering data servers and other AI infrastructure division will follow suit in August. Clarke stressed the importance of training for this transition which opens on February 3.

