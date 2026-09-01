Dell stock hits $538.47 high as AI demand surges
Business
Dell's stock hit a new all-time high of $538.47 on September 9, jumping 326% this year as demand for AI tech explodes.
In just the past month, shares climbed 18.8%. Basically, Dell is riding the AI wave big time.
Dell joins S&P 100 September 21
Dell joins the S&P 100 on September 21, which should pull in even more investors.
The company's AI server revenue tripled to almost $74 billion compared to last year, and commercial sales are up for the eighth straight quarter.
Investors rushed to buy Dell's latest $5 billion bond offering (orders were almost five times the size of the deal), which shows just how much confidence people have in Dell right now.