Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, Meesho, Scaler spot ChatGPT in virtual interviews Business May 25, 2026

Big names like Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, Meesho, and Scaler are stepping up their hiring game to spot candidates using AI tools like ChatGPT during virtual interviews.

They are watching for things like answers that sound too perfect, weird delays before replying, or responses that do not really make sense.

The goal? Keep interviews real and fair for everyone.