Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, Meesho, Scaler spot ChatGPT in virtual interviews
Business
Big names like Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, Meesho, and Scaler are stepping up their hiring game to spot candidates using AI tools like ChatGPT during virtual interviews.
They are watching for things like answers that sound too perfect, weird delays before replying, or responses that do not really make sense.
The goal? Keep interviews real and fair for everyone.
Companies adopt scenario questions and monitoring
To outsmart AI misuse, these companies are rolling out new tactics: think scenario-based questions, live monitoring tools, secure browsers, and group evaluations.
Even with these changes, they say remote hiring is not going anywhere; it just needs to stay honest and transparent so everyone gets a fair shot.