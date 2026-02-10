Deloitte's GenW.AI platform helps enterprises build AI apps quickly Business Feb 10, 2026

Deloitte India is launching GenW.AI next week at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

This new platform helps companies build apps, dashboards, and AI agents quickly—no heavy coding needed.

It supports multiple AI models and works with existing business systems, plus allowing enterprises to retain control over their data and intellectual property by deploying on premises or on a private cloud.