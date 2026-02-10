Deloitte's GenW.AI platform helps enterprises build AI apps quickly
Deloitte India is launching GenW.AI next week at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.
This new platform helps companies build apps, dashboards, and AI agents quickly—no heavy coding needed.
It supports multiple AI models and works with existing business systems, plus allowing enterprises to retain control over their data and intellectual property by deploying on premises or on a private cloud.
GenW.AI packs tools like App Maker (for building apps with databases), Playground (for exploring data and making dashboards), RealmAI (to chat with large language models), and Agent Builder (to design custom AI agents visually).
It also supports explainable AI, integrates across teams, and works with open-source models.
'Moving fast without increasing operational risk'
With GenW.AI subscriptions, companies can boost their AI game without breaking the bank—while allowing them to retain control over their data and intellectual property.
Nitin Kini, chief operating officer, Deloitte South Asia, says working together on platforms like this helps teams clear backlogs faster.
Partner Dr. Jagdish Bhandarkar adds that speed matters—but so does moving fast without increasing operational risk.