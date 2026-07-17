Delta Electronics India meets Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay
Delta Electronics India just met Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to talk about teaming up on some pretty cool projects: think AI-powered data centers, smarter energy storage, and next-generation manufacturing.
They are also looking to expand their Krishnagiri plant, which could mean more tech jobs and innovation in the state.
Delta proposes ARIVAM testbed at Krishnagiri
Delta has proposed a greenfield testing and validation setup within its existing facility called ARIVAM at Krishnagiri, focused on AI data centers, renewable energy, and microgrid solutions.
The company thanked the Tamil Nadu government for its backing, and the Chief Minister promised ongoing support.
Delta has been around since 1971 and is known globally for smart power management, so this partnership could be a big deal for local tech growth.