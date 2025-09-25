Next Article
Delta's A320 fix for cabin fume leaks almost done
Delta Air Lines is almost done replacing the small tail engines (APUs) on over 300 Airbus A320s, aiming to cut down toxic fumes that can leak into the cabin.
This project, which kicked off in 2022 and is now about 90% finished, targets a problem that's led to sick passengers and emergency diversions in recent years.
What causes the problem?
Those APUs are meant to power things when the main engines are off—but faulty seals have been letting oil vapor seep inside.
Airbus says moving an air inlet on new planes could slash fume risks by 85%.
Delta's working closely with manufacturers and regulators so flying stays safe for everyone onboard.