Delta's A320 fix for cabin fume leaks almost done Business Sep 25, 2025

Delta Air Lines is almost done replacing the small tail engines (APUs) on over 300 Airbus A320s, aiming to cut down toxic fumes that can leak into the cabin.

This project, which kicked off in 2022 and is now about 90% finished, targets a problem that's led to sick passengers and emergency diversions in recent years.