Oil prices: What to expect in the coming days
Oil prices just calmed down after a jump sparked by US President Trump's tough talk on Russia.
His remarks made investors nervous, pushing Brent crude over $69 and US oil close to $65 a barrel.
Prices also climbed because US oil stockpiles dropped to their lowest since January.
Big news: Iraq's Kurdistan region has finally reached a deal with Baghdad and global oil companies to restart exports after more than two years.
About 230,000 extra barrels per day could hit the market shortly after the agreement is announced, helping ease supply worries.
The agreement was signed September 23, so the flow should resume soon through Turkey.
A total EU ban on Russian oil still isn't likely
Right now, markets are juggling low US inventories and risks from Russia—especially as Ukraine keeps targeting Russian Black Sea ports—against this fresh Kurdish supply.
A total EU ban on Russian oil still isn't likely because of Europe's energy needs, so expect price swings to stick around for now.