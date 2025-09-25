US probes tariffs on imports of syringes, face masks
The US government just kicked off investigations into imports of robotics, industrial machines, and medical devices like syringes and face masks.
They're using a law from 1962 (Section 232) that lets them slap tariffs on products if they're seen as a threat to national security.
Why the sudden interest in medical supplies?
This isn't just about trade—it's about making sure the US isn't too dependent on other countries for stuff we really need, especially after recent supply chain challenges.
In the next nine months, officials could recommend new tariffs or rules to boost local manufacturing.
The move expands beyond earlier focus areas like steel and cars but won't mess with existing trade deals.
Bottom line: it's all about encouraging domestic manufacturing, securing public health supplies, and maintaining stability at home.