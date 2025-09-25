US probes tariffs on imports of syringes, face masks

Why the sudden interest in medical supplies?

This isn't just about trade—it's about making sure the US isn't too dependent on other countries for stuff we really need, especially after recent supply chain challenges.

In the next nine months, officials could recommend new tariffs or rules to boost local manufacturing.

The move expands beyond earlier focus areas like steel and cars but won't mess with existing trade deals.

Bottom line: it's all about encouraging domestic manufacturing, securing public health supplies, and maintaining stability at home.